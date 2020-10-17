Tadepalli: Gadikota Srikanth Reddy dares Naidu to face CBI probe into land deals

Tadepalli: Ever since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Opposition leader Naidu has gone into hiding and was not uttering a word on the corruption that had taken place in Amaravati, said Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Friday.

He wondered as to why Naidu was afraid of a CBI probe. Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, he asked as to why Naidu was against a CBI inquiry into the corrupt practices that had taken place in Amaravati during his rule, if he was clean. He said corruption had taken place to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees in Amaravati during Naidu's regime.

Now, the TDP chief was resorting to mud-slinging at the State government to cover up his misdeeds. If Naidu and his son had the guts, they should themselves prove right by inviting a CBI probe into the Amaravati land deals, he said.

Srikanth Reddy recalled that there was drought during the regime of Naidu and now that there was copious rainfall and he was unable to digest it and uttering lies regarding the gravity of the situation. He said it was a fact that there was crop loss now due to heavy rains and people were affected.

But YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was affectively taking up flood management by enumeration and rehabilitating those affected, he added.

He said the dramas the TDP leaders were enacting were not giving positive results. The other day Lokesh stepped into a crop land in Mangalagiri for a photo-shoot, he said and recalled that when Naidu stepped into a field in West Godavari, the crops had gone dry. As a result, people are now afraid what would happen to their fields as Lokesh has stepped into them, he added.

Srikanth Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was providing relief to farmers by setting up Rythu Bharosa Kendras in all mandals and there was all-round development in the State.

He said even after there was crop loss in 14 lakh acres during Naidu's regime, he had not provided input subsidy to farmers. Now, the present government has cleared all the dues of the Naidu government and providing additional relief, he said.