Take measures to prevent maternal, infant deaths

Anantapur: A review meeting was held at the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) office in Anantapur under the leadership of DMHO Dr E B Devi to analyze the causes of maternal and infant deaths reported in the district during the month of June. The meeting was attended by doctors and medical staff from various areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr E B Devi emphasised the need to prevent both maternal and infant deaths.

She expressed concern over the continued reliance on traditional and superstitious practices in rural areas, especially during childbirth and neonatal care.

She urged medical staff to create awareness among families that such practices could be harmful, and that every family must be educated about safe medical procedures.

Even in today’s era of advanced healthcare, she noted, superstitions should not be entertained. It is the responsibility of the medical community to sensitise the public.

She instructed doctors and staff to carefully investigate the cause of death whenever a maternal or infant death occurs, understand the complications faced prior to death, and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Dr Devi also stressed the importance of postnatal care and advised that special care must be taken for six weeks to six months after delivery. Supervisors within the Health Department must be proactive in preventing maternal deaths, she said, and assured that she would personally visit and review any location where such a death occurs in the future.

She highlighted the role of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) in ensuring pregnant women receive complete nutritional support to prevent anemia. She instructed that every pregnant woman must be registered within the first 12 weeks and receive all essential medical checkups and treatments.

High-risk pregnancies such as those involving anemia, heart issues, short stature, low amniotic fluid, poor fetal growth, or other complications must be identified early and provided with specialized care. On Asha Day, she directed primary health centre staff to conduct awareness programmes for pregnant women, mothers and their children on maternal and child health.

Dr. Paul Ravikumar, District Hospital Coordination Officer, also addressed the gathering, emphasising that infant deaths should be prevented with timely care.

He advised that preterm or low-birth-weight babies, or those experiencing breathing difficulties, must be immediately admitted to the Newborn Care Unit (NRC) for specialised treatment. No child should die due to malnutrition, he added.

Every newborn must be breastfed within the first hour after birth, and colostrum (first milk) must be provided, while avoiding pre-lacteal feeds.

The meeting was attended by District Immunization Officer Dr Yugandhar, Dr Madhusudan, Drug Abuse Specialist Dr Praneet, paediatrician Dr Indira Priyadarshini, gynecologists, community health officers Rani Esther and Prameela Devi, and other medical staff.