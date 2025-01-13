Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU

Tirupati : Srikalahasti MLA B Sudheer Reddy has approached State Education Minister Nara Lokesh with a formal request to reopen SKIT Engineering College under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). The college, located in Srikalahasti, holds a unique position as the only engineering institution in the State operated under the Endowments Department.

The history of SKIT College has been a subject of debate, with allegations that the previous YSRCP government sought to privatise the institution, leading to widespread concern among local stakeholders. The college is widely regarded as the brainchild of former MLA B Gopalakrishna Reddy, who established it with the vision of creating an educational hub to serve the region.

MLA Sudheer Reddy emphasised the importance of resuming the college’s operations, urging Minister Lokesh to ensure it reopens in the upcoming academic year. He highlighted the institution’s significance in preserving its public character and fulfilling the educational aspirations of local students.