Tasty, affordable food in hotels at Tirumala is our aim, says EO

Tirumala : Providing tasty and hygienic food to the multitude of pilgrims visiting Tirumala at reasonable prices is the objective of TTD, asserted TTD executive office J Syamala Rao.

As a part of the departmental review in Gokulam Rest House here on Friday, the EO along with JEO Veerabrahmam discussed in detail the big and Janata hotels in Tirumala. He invited suggestions from Challeswara Rao, faculty, Indian Culinary Institute and Chowdary, GM, Taj Hotels, on how to shortlist the branded hotels to provide best quality food at affordable prices.

Earlier, Tirumala estates special officer Mallikharjuna explained about the hotels in Tirumala through a power point presentation.

Annaprasadam DyEO Rajendra, catering special officer Sastry and others were also present.TTD EO also held review meeting with Jio team about the various IT services provided in TTD and with temple staff on organic prasadams. Jio team representatives Moshin Abbas, Vijay Kumar, Manjeet, GM transport Sesha Reddy, IT manager Nadamuni, Tirumala temple DyEO Lokanatham and Potu workers were present.

