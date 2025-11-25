Tasty Annaprasadam gets thumbs up

Tirupati: Panchami Theertham, considered the most sacred event during annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor, will be observed on Tuesday (November 25) between 12:10 pm and 12:20 pm in Kumbha Lagna, marking the final day of Brahmotsavams.

The auspicious day marks the divine appearance of Goddess Sri Padmavati Devi on a 1000 petal golden lotus in the middle of Padma Pushkarini.

Apart from the mega illumination and floral decorations, tasty Annaprasadam being served alluring devotees. Every day Annaprasadam is being served to nearly 2,000 pilgrims in Annaprasada Bhavan.

For Panchami Theertham, anticipating heavy turnout of devotees, Bisibela Rice, Pulihora, Upma, Badam milk and biscuit packets will be kept ready at five holding points from the evening of Monday itself.

Similarly, on Tuesday morning, TTD Annaprasadam wing has geared up to distribute Badam milk, biscuits, pongal, upma, curd rice, water bottles, buttermilk sachets to devotees with Srivari Sevaks.