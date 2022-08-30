Tata Advanced Systems representatives meets YS Jagan over investment opportunities in state

The representatives of Tata Advanced Systems Limited met with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the CM's camp office and discussed about investments and opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The officials said that they discussed the investments and opportunities in defense aviation sector in manufacturing, maintenance and other aspects. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Head J. Sridhar, Tata Aerospace and Defense Head Masood Hussaini were present.

On this occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan has assured that they are ready to provide any assistance in the matter of investment in the state and explained the transparent policies followed by the industries department in the state.

He said well-trained human resources and infrastructure are available. Industries Department Special CS Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javvadi Subrahmanyam and CMO officials participated in this meeting.