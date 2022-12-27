TB can be contained by nutritious food: Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that tuberculosis can be prevented by taking nutritional food and affected patients must follow a regimen to recover from disease.

As part of PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan programme, along with Joint Collector Nupur Ajay the Collector distributed nutrition food kits to TB patients at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the Collector said that they were trying to make the district TB-free by giving nutrition food and supplying medicines to patients with the help of voluntary organisations as well as medical department.

He said there are about 2,000 TB patients in the district and treatment is being provided to all of them. He said that everyone has the symptoms of TB, but those who were weakened in terms of health could be affected by the bacteria mostly.

Dilli Rao informed that they have already supplied nutrition kits to patients under Red Cross Society.

Stating that the district administration as well as the medical and health department has been striving to contain the tuberculosis, he appealed to the public to be part of controlling tuberculosis.

DMHO M Suhasini, District TB Control officer J Usha Rani and otherswere present on the occasion.