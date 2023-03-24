TB patients get `500 for 6 months as pension: Collector

Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that the government is paying Rs 500 to TB patients as pension for six months under TB Mukt Bharat scheme. On Friday, he inaugurated an awareness rally observing World TB Day from the district Collectorate to the Government General Hospital in Ongole.





Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said TB contracts through aerosols from a patient when he sneezes or coughs and the person, who contracts TB, will suffer from cough and fever for more than two weeks. He suggested people with the symptoms to get tested at TB testing centre near their house. Stating that that the government is trying to end TB and organising awareness programmes at each PHC and village from March 24 to April 13, he said that they are trying to provide nutritious food to the patients with the help of donors. With regular medication, TB can be completely cured, said DMHO Dr S Rajyalakshmi. Later at a meeting held at the lecture hall in RIMS Ongole, WHO Consultant Dr Neerada, DLAT Dr D Suresh Kumar, GGH Assistant Professor Dr L Sambasiva Rao and others spoke on the methods of treatment for TB and its prevention techniques.