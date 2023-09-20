TDLP to meet today to chalk out a strategy on assembly sessions

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislative party will hold a meeting under the auspices of state president Atchennaidu at the central office today ahead of assembly sessions. During the meeting, the TDLP will discuss and make a decision on whether to attend the upcoming assembly meetings. Additionally, they will discuss the subsequent developments following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.



The Telugu Desam Party seems to be considering to attend the assembly sessions and corner the government on the arrest of Chandrababu. It is also learned that the TDP is gearing up to raise the public issues in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the bail petition and custody petition of Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh skill development case will likely to come up for the hearing in the ACB court today. The high court has reserved the verdict on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu after hearing the arguments in detailed.