TDP-backed candidates posted impressive wins: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that their party supported candidates posted impressive victories in the first phase panchayat elections by courageously fighting against the attacks, abductions, threats and atrocities committed by the ruling YSRCP with the connivance of the official and police machinery.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people gave their mandate against the misrule and misdeeds of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in the past 20 months. The verdict in the panchayat polls marked the 'beginning of the end' of the YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that their party would go to the court against the election offences in Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy's Punganur Assembly constituency and also Macherla constituency.

Unfortunately, Peddireddy was allowed to continue as Minister even after he threatened to put IAS, IPS and all India officers in blacklist.

There was no action even though the YSRCP resorted to 2 murders, 23 attempt to murders, 42 kidnappings, 92 threats and 33 election offences.

Referring to YS Sharmila's proposed new political party, Chandrababu Naidu said Sharmila was the victim of yet another treachery of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This time, the Chief Minister has not hesitated to cheat his own sister on which he owed an answer to the public. 'Jagananna Vadilina Banam' (arrow released by Jagan ie Sharmila) was now going in a reverse mode.

Jagan Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder of his own uncle Vivekananda Reddy but after coming to power, he said there was no need for the CBI probe. It was only after Viveka's daughter went to the court that the murder case was being investigated by the CBI. Viveka's daughter had a right to know who the culprits were in the murder.

Naidu demanded that the Chief Minister give an explanation to parents and students who were suffering silently after his regime cancelled the fee reimbursement and scholarships. A girl committed suicide after the government stopped fee reimbursement, he pointed out.