TDP-BJP-Jana Sena hold Jayaho BC in Eluru
In a recent political development in Eluru Assembly, TDP, Janasena, and BJP joint candidate Badeti Chanti along with others participated on Jayaho BC Sabha held in Eluru. Janasena in-charge Reddy Appalanaidu strongly criticized the ruling government led by BC Jagan, accusing him of neglecting the welfare of BC communities.
Chanti and Appalanaidu claimed that 74 BCs have been killed under Jagan's rule and that 800 people have been falsely implicated in illegal cases. They also highlighted the cancellation of 30 welfare and subsidy schemes implemented by the previous TDP government, as well as a reduction in BC reservation and job opportunities.
The leaders promised to bring a special protection law for BCs if the alliance comes to power. They emphasized the need for unity among BC communities and urged them to support the joint government in the upcoming elections.
The event was attended by various leaders including Cluster in-charge Bourothu Balaji, Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party in-charges, as well as city presidents and party leaders of different ranks. The leaders reiterated their commitment to the development of BC communities and announced plans to improve pension benefits for those over 50 years of age.