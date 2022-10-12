TDP calls for inquiry into Daspalla land scam

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy said he was ready for CBI inquiry but the TDP demands an impartial inquiry into Daspalla land issue by the sitting judge, said former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he alleged the YSRCP leaders for looting Rs 45,000 crore of property. Further, he pointed out that a number of retired employees have settled in Visakhapatnam and they are now deprived of sleep due to the land threat.

Ayyanna Patrudu wondered how many private lands were removed from section 22A across the state during the YSRCP regime. He questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not talking anything about Vijayasai Reddy even if he is looting acres of lands. He opined that the MP knows all the loopholes of the CM and hence he was not being questioned.

Speaking about the 'Visakha Garjana' initiated by JAC with the support of the YSRCP, Ayyanna Patrudu demanded to know why there is no 'Garjana' for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Gangavaram Port and Polavaram. Further, the former minister alleged that even though the YSRCP MP was not here in Visakhapatnam for eight months, he purchased properties in the name of benamis. He alleged that one lakh yards of land near Bhogapuram Airport was purchased in a similar manner. He also alleged that a palace is being built at Rama Naidu studio lands for YS Bharathi.

Referring to the Amaravati farmers' padayatra, the senior leader wondered whether the farmers do not have a right to go on a padayatra. Speaking on the occasion, former Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa said the ruling party is afraid of Amaravati farmers' padayatra. That is the reason why they are holding round table meetings and rallies. He asked how three capitals can be established when the issue is still pending in the court.