TDP Chief Chandrababu to head to Delhi today, to attend NDA meeting

The leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Chandrababu Naidu, will be heading to Delhi today to participate in a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. The meeting comes after the NDA alliance secured a victory in the general elections.

The alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP also achieved a significant win in the Andhra Pradesh general elections. With the BJP leading the NDA alliance, discussions regarding the formation of the government have commenced.

The meeting, scheduled for 4 pm today in Delhi, will be attended by the presidents of the NDA alliance parties. The BJP, although falling short of the majority mark this time, is seeking the support of its allies to form the government.

With BJP as the largest party in the alliance with 241 seats, followed by TDP with 16 seats and JDU with 12 seats, the support of the allies is crucial for government formation.

The meeting will also see the presence of JDU chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders from the alliance parties.