TDP committed to Kurnool development, says Bharat

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool constituency in-charge T G Bharat has appealed to the residents of 13th and 16th wards to support the TD contestants in the civic body elections.

Participating in the election campaign conducted at 13th and 16th wards in the town on Friday, Bharat said that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kurnool on Thursday gave a new spirit among rank and file in the party.

Former Union Minister and senior leader Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy also accompanied Bharat in the campaigning.

The leaders first started campaigning from 16th ward in Budwara Peta and urged the residents to support the candidature of B Vijaya Kumari. While urging the residents, Bharat said that despite two years of YSRCP rule in the state, there was no development in Kurnool town. He said the only party which is committed to development is TDP. He said if the TD contestant was voted to power, then they will strive to create all facilities in the wards.

Bharat further stated that Naidu's visit to Kurnool prior to Municipal elections has given a new lease of life among the party men. The people are more inclined towards TDP rather than YSRCP. He added people were vexed with rule of YSRCP and are showing much interest to join TDP.

He urged the residents to support TD contestants and witness a thumping majority. Ward members Vittal Shetty, Sathyam Goud, Ramanjaneyulu and others participated in the campaign.