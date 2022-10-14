TDP condemns arrest of Narendra

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) chairman and TDP State general secretary Ganni Krishna strongly condemned the illegal arrest of TDP State media coordinator D Narendra by the police. Narendra was arrested for simply forwarding information in a WhatsApp group and without even issuing 41/A notice against the guidelines of Supreme Court. He warned that police would have to face appropriate punishment for this.

Krishna alleged that these arrests are being made with the malicious intention of weakening the TDP machinery. In the past, the High Court reprimanded CID police in a case against senior journalist Ankababu, but the continuation of this series of arrests is the pinnacle of police brutality, he said.

The TDP leader warned that the government will be held responsible if anything happens to him in custody. Ganni Krishna said that he me and consoled TDP State secretary Chennupati Gandhi, who was injured in a mob attack by YSRCP leaders in Vijayawada.

He said that the attack on Gandhi was the proof of the tyrannical attitude of the rulers.