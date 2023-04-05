TDP demands CBI probe into silica mining in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Former minister and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded a CBI investigation into illegal silica mining in the state.

Talking to media persons at the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri, Chandramohan Reddy termed the silica mining as another Obulapuram scam. "On the lines of Obulapuram scam, for silica mining too permissions are being granted somewhere and the actual mining is at some other place," he said.

The former minister demanded the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to immediately order a CBI probe into this largescale illegal silica mining. He felt that at least Rs 3,000 crore worth of mineral has been looted in the past three years.

Along with the CBI probe, the TDP politburo member also wanted the intervention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), GST, NGT and other agencies into this scam. The mining is being done even in the coastal corridor lands, industrial lands, assigned lands and APIIC lands besides other areas, he said, adding that silica is being bought at Rs 100 per tonne and is being sold at Rs 1,485.

After getting it cleaned in the washing plants, the mineral is being sold at Rs 4,000 per tonne, Chandramohan Reddy observed. The GST, however, is being paid at the rate of Rs 700 per tonne, he added. In the money looted this way, at least Rs 28 crore is being diverted to Hyderabad every month while a few crores is being paid to a senior leader from Visakhapatnam, the former minister alleged.

Stating that only 78 persons have lease agreements for 3,000 acre in Nellore district for this rare mineral, Chandramohan Reddy added that false cases are being foisted against those who are not willing to lease out their lands for mining. Why the Union finance minister, who takes to task petty traders for not paying GST, is keeping mum on this, he asked.

Chandramohan Reddy also wanted the National Green Tribunal to respond as illegal mining is taking place along the sea coast also much against the norms. A letter is being sent to the Union finance minister along with evidence, he added.