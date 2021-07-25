TDP demands resignations of YSRCP MPs to exert pressure on Centre

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Sunday demanded that all the YSRCP MPs should resign in order to step up pressure on the Central government in the current session of Parliament to withdraw the ongoing privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP).

He asserted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should come to the rescue of one lakh workers of the VSP since it was his basic duty in his capacity as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Only in the interests of the workers and the people, Chandrababu Naidu came forward to follow Jagan Reddy if the latter took the lead in the agitation against the steel plant privatisation, he said.

The Chief Minister should have responded positively to the gesture made by the Opposition leader in a respectful manner. Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader pointed out that the YSRCP MPs were focusing their fight in the Parliament only on the special status.

But the general feeling among the AP public was that the ruling YSRCP MPs' one and only goal was to get their own rebel MP Raghurama Raju disqualified. Jagan Reddy should realise that the present burning issue in the State was to prevent the privatisation of steel plant and to safeguard the interests of the workers.

Satyanarayana Murthy said that if the YSRCP MPs in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha resign, then the TDP members would also follow in their footsteps. Jagan Reddy said during the elections that he would bend the necks of the Central leaders if he was given 25 MPs.

Now, his party has a greater number of MPs in both Houses of Parliament. If CM Jagan took over leadership of the Steel Plant agitation, then the the MPs from the State can bring the Parliament to a standstill till the privatisation move was withdrawn.

The TDP leader termed as 'reckless' the statements of CM Jagan Reddy's Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy who coldly asked the TDP MPs to resign if they wanted. Instead of giving a plan to stop the Steel Plant privatisation, Sajjala was only diverting the public attention by making unwarranted comments against the appeal of Chandrababu Naidu. It was clear how the Chief Minister, his Advisor and his Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy were not bothered about the Steel Plant at all.

Satyanarayana Murthy said that the YSRCP was ruthlessly betraying the aspirations of over 38 villages that contributed their thousands of acres of land for the VSP. It was obvious that Jagan Reddy, Sajjala Reddy and Vijay Reddy were only interested in making quick and easy money through sand, land, liquor and cement mafia but not the life struggles of the workers and common people.