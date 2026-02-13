  1. Home
Polls close, counting begins in Bangladesh

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 8:33 AM IST
Polls close, counting begins in Bangladesh
Dhaka: The voting process in Bangladesh's first general election after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government has concluded. Ballot counting has started after reports of sporadic violence and accusations of cheating.

Votes were also cast on the July Charter, which, if approved, will give the next government the authority to make big changes to the country's Constitution and democratic system. The key fight is between the alliances led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Bangladesh General ElectionPost–Sheikh HasinaPolitical TransitionBNPJamaat-e-IslamiConstitutional ReformElection Violence
