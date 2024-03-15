TDP fields Madhavi from Guntur West

Guntur: Telugu Desam Party is fielding first timer Piduguralla Madhavi from Guntur West Assembly constituency. There were no tickets for women to contest in the Assembly elections in the TDP in 2009, 2014, 2019 Assembly elections in the district.

Luckily, Piduguralla Madhavi got a TDP ticket in the 2024 Assembly elections. She belongs to Rajaka caste and her husband Galla Ramachandra Rao belongs to Kamma community.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ Piduguralla Madhavi urged the voters to bless her in the coming elections to develop Guntur West constituency.

The constituency is a fortress to the TDP. After bifurcation of the state, in 2014, TDP candidate Modugula Venugopal Reddy was elected from this constituency. In the 2019 Assembly elections, TDP candidate Maddali Giridhara Rao was elected.

Taking this into consideration, the YSRCP is fielding Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini from Guntur West Assembly constituency. Rajini’s husband Kumara Swamy belongs to Kapu community and Rajini belongs to Mudiraj community (BCs). YSRCP high command felt that BCs and Kapu have 50,000 votes in the constituency. They will vote in favour of Rajini.

Similarly, Kammas and BCs are strong in Guntur West Assembly constituency. Piduguralla Madhavi and TDP leadership are pinning hopes on their votes. Both YSRCP and TDP fielded the BC women from the constituency taking caste wise votes into consideration.