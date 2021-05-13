TDP flays YSRCP Government failure to augment hospital infrastructure

Mangalagiri: TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Thursday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not taking advance care to increase the hospitals infrastructure in the state in order to meet the emerging treatment needs of the coronavirus patients.

Pattabhi said the state government's Covid-19 dashboard was enough to say how pathetic the treatment facilities were right now in the state for the suffering patients. The dashboard clearly said there were only 377 ICU beds, 693 ventilators and 1,390 oxygen beds available as on Thursday morning across the state. On the other hand, there were over 1.97 lakh active cases of patients currently in either hospitals or home isolation.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that there was zero availability of ICU beds and ventilators in some districts. The government and Aarogyasri hospitals were having zero or bare minimum facilities. Consequently, the infected patients were not able to geet timely and proper treatment. Hundreds of them were dying on the walking steps or in ambulances out of the hospitals.

Pattabhi made an emotional plea with folded hands to the Chief Minister to at least show some humanity and sympathy to the suffering thousands in the state. At least 10 per cent of the 1.97 lakh active patients would have been in need of emergency care. As such, over 20,000 patients might be needing urgent care but there were only 187 ICU beds and 491 ventilators presently available at the Government and Aarogyasri hospitals put together.