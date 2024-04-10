Live
- Anantapur: Consumer Court slaps penalty of Rs 50,000 on Indigo Airlines
- Ugadi awards presented to Vedic scholars, priests
- SC grants interim bail to son to attend Mukhtar ’s ritual
- Ugadi celebrated with pomp & gaiety at Tirumala
- Made to strip on camera: Woman lawyer loses Rs 14.57 lakh to cyber criminals
- Taliban-inspired Congress manifesto will break society: CT Ravi
- India’s foreign policy compromised
- Two huts gutted in fire accident
- Women voters hold key slot in Davanagere constituency
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 April
Just In
TDP Gajuwaka candidate urges people to extend support to alliance
- Asks people to make AP YSRCP-vimukt
- Points out how the state has been stepped back in terms of development
- Some of the YSRCP activists joined the TDP and assured their support to alliance
Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka alliance candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned that there is a need to elect Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP government to develop Andhra Pradesh on all fronts. Holding a meeting with the allied party leaders here on Tuesday, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the state has been destroyed in the past five years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and the Opposition is battling against the corrupt government in the state.
Srinivasa Rao called upon people’s support and urged them to elect the right government by voting for the BJP-TDP-JSP.
Sharing the campaign response, the former MLA conveyed that the door-to-door campaign of the TDP held in various wards for the last 10 days received an encouraging response from the people.
Taking a dig at IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath as ‘egg’ minister, JSP Gajuwaka constituency in-charge Kona Tatarao expressed wonder that he is talking about morals. “The minister looted acres of lands in Anakapalli along with his followers and the segment is made a brand ambassador for corruption,” he added.
During the programme, 74th ward YSRCP activists joined the TDP in the presence of Palla Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the new entrants said that they work hard for the victory of the alliance.
BJP Gajuwaka in-charge Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, TDP corporators Bonda Jagan, Gandham Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present.