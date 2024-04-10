TDP Gajuwaka candidate urges people to extend support to alliance

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka alliance candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned that there is a need to elect Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP government to develop Andhra Pradesh on all fronts. Holding a meeting with the allied party leaders here on Tuesday, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the state has been destroyed in the past five years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and the Opposition is battling against the corrupt government in the state.

Srinivasa Rao called upon people’s support and urged them to elect the right government by voting for the BJP-TDP-JSP.

Sharing the campaign response, the former MLA conveyed that the door-to-door campaign of the TDP held in various wards for the last 10 days received an encouraging response from the people.

Taking a dig at IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath as ‘egg’ minister, JSP Gajuwaka constituency in-charge Kona Tatarao expressed wonder that he is talking about morals. “The minister looted acres of lands in Anakapalli along with his followers and the segment is made a brand ambassador for corruption,” he added.

During the programme, 74th ward YSRCP activists joined the TDP in the presence of Palla Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the new entrants said that they work hard for the victory of the alliance.

BJP Gajuwaka in-charge Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, TDP corporators Bonda Jagan, Gandham Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present.