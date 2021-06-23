TDP gives 36-hour deadline to Andhra Pradesh Government to cancel exams

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday issued a 36-hour deadline to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to take a sane decision to cancel the 10th and Intermediate examinations in order to save the lives of lakhs of students, parents and teachers in the state.

Lokesh demanded that the AP government change its adamant stand and it should say in its affidavit before the Supreme Court about its willingness to cancel the exams.

Addressing a press conference here, Lokesh explained to his critics that he has started the agitation for the cancellation of exams after doing a lot of introspection. As a father, he would not like to send his own son to write exam at the risk of getting infected.

Minister Aadimulapu Suresh should also think like a father and he should introspect whether it would be correct to apply different moral standards for his own children and those of the rest of parents in the State.

Lokesh urged the Chief Minister to pay a little attention to the students' problems. It was high time for Jagan Reddy to decide whether he would want to continue to be a 'Mental Mama' or change to become a 'Manchi Mama' (Good Uncle) to the children.

The Supreme Court bench has clearly said that the AP Government should have to take the responsibility, if any student or parent would succumb to Covid because of its decision. The TDP would say that Chief Minster and his ministers would be held responsible.

Lokesh recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting and then cancelled the CBSE board examinations all over the country. Afterwards, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also cancelled the exams in her State. For various reasons, the Chief Minister was going forward egoistically without considering the wellbeing of lakhs of students and parents, Lokesh said.