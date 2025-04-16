TDP grapples with internal bickering in Thamballapalle

Tirupati: AsTelugu Desam Party (TDP) looks to rebuild its base in southern Andhra Pradesh, infighting in Thamballapalle constituency of Annamayya district has emerged as a significant roadblock. A growing feud between two prominent leaders — former MLA G Shankar Yadav and current constituency in-charge D Jayachandra Reddy — is threatening to derail the party’s revival efforts in the region.

Tensions came to a head during a recent TDP cadre meeting attended by district minister and party in-charge BC Janardhan Reddy. Supporters of both camps clashed openly, exchanging slogans and barbs, ignoring repeated appeals for calm. The incident reportedly left the minister frustrated, and sources say he plans to brief the party leadership on the worsening situation.

The rivalry stems from the party’s decision in 2024 elections to field Jayachandra Reddy over Shankar Yadav, who had earlier represented the constituency in 2014. The move stirred discontent among Yadav’s followers and widened the internal divide. Jayachandra Reddy eventually lost the contest by about 10,000 votes to Dwarakanath Reddy, brother of influential YSRCP leader and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Though both Shankar Yadav and Jayachandra Reddy remain within the party, their ongoing tussle for dominance continues to create friction. Party observers say the duo frequently undercut each other in attempts to control the local cadre and organisational affairs, hindering unity at a time when cohesion is critical.

In response, the TDP leadership is reportedly weighing options to stem the internal discord. Among the proposals under consideration are appointing a neutral leader to take charge of the constituency or throwing full support behind one of the two factions to streamline the party structure.

To help mend the divide, minister from the district M Ram Prasad Reddy has been tasked with resolving the conflict.

Sources indicate the party has issued a stern warning to both camps: cooperate or face disciplinary action. The unrest in Thamballapalle comes as a strategic setback, particularly after the TDP lost both Thamballapalle and neighbouring Punganur to the YSRCP in the recent elections.