TDP has the edge in Nellore LS constituency

With the Congress party announcing the candidature of former Nellore Collector Koppula Raju from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, it could adversely affect the chances of ruling YSRCP in the constituency.



Though the Congress does not have any scope to win the seat, it could damage the chances of the YSRCP.

After the State bifurcation, voting percentage of Congress party drastically came down to 1.42 (2014) and 0.78 per cent in 2019 that is lesser than Nota (1.33%) as the YSR Congress Party totally snatched away Congress voters in 2014 and 2019 elections. Similar situation would have prevailed for the Congress in 2024 elections. However, the party has chosen the right candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha seat. Koppula Raju had served as Nellore Collector from 1988 to 1992 and has a god image. This could result in Congress improving its vote share in the constituency in the ensuing polls. As Collector, he was involved in promoting literacy and strengthening the Self-Help Groups.

The TDP was elected twice from Nellore LS constituency. Putchalapalli Penchalaiah of the party registered victory in 1984 and Vukkala Rajeswaramma in 1999.

Ir was defeated 6 times 1989, 1991, 2009 (in the hands of congress), 2012. 2014 and 2019 (by YSR Congress). In 2009, TDP nominee Venteru Venugopala Reddy was defeated by Congress candidate Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy by a margin of 54,993 votes.

In that election, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy secured 4,30, 235 votes (42.92 %) while Venteru Venugopala Reddy got 3,75,242 votes (37.43).

In 2012, TDP candidate Venteru Venugopala Reddy was defeated by YSRCP nominee Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy by a huge margin of 3,81,336 votes. This election saw a triangular fight. Venteru Venugopala Reddy has secured 1,41, 745 votes(15.11%) while Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy got 5,35,436 votes (54.60%). Tikkavarapu Subbarami Reddy of Congress got 2,43,69 (29.85 %) votes.

In 2014, TDP nominee Adala Prabhakara Reddy was defeated by YSRCP candidate Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy by a margin of 13,478 votes. Mekapati got 5,76,396 votes (48.53%) while Adala Prabhakara Reddy (TDP) polled 5,62,918 votes (48.80 per cent).

In 2019, TDP candidate Beeda Masthan Rao was defeated by YSRCP nominee Adala Prabhakara Reddy by a margin of 1,48,571 votes.

Sympathy for former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy coupled with popularity of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy helped the YSRCP secure victory in 2014 and 2019 elections.

The TDP feels now the political equations are entirely different when compared to 2012, 2014 and 2019. The party leaders are of the opinion that people are vexed with the governance of YSRCP and anti-incumbency is prevailing in the State.

With Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy joining the TDP, the party’s strength has gone up significantly in the constituencies of Nellore city, Nellore Rural, Udayagiri, Kavali and Kandukuru. This could help the TDP secure a comfortable victory over the YSRCP in the ensuing elections. With the Congress in fray, the party could split around 20,000 to 25,000 votes and it would also help the TDP.