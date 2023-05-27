TDP is only party that stands by Telugu people across globe, says Chandrababu

Rajahmundry: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the TDP is the only party stands by Telugu people. He said that the party flag is the backbone for the Telugu people across the globe and opined that party symbol bycycle is resemblance for welfare and development. Naidu said that the front wheel of the party symbol stands for welfare while the rear wheel for the development.

Addressing the two-day Mahanadu on the opening day, Naidu said the ongoing Mahanadu is special one for Telugu people in general and TDP in particular as it has come at a time when Lengendary actor NTR's centenary celebrations are held . He said there was much enthusiasm and energy among the the party cadre. Naidu called on the leaders and activists to stay strong and fight the atrocities to move forward for the victory of TDP.

Stating that the Late NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP, brought global recognition for the Telugu society, the party national president said they are descendants of such a great leader and asserted that Rajahmundry is the platform for the Telugu culture and traditions. Naidu said that this is the land wherein the Kandukuri Veeresalingam was born here and the historic personality Sir Arthur Cotton lived at this place.

Chandrababu further said that the cadre and the leaders have made several sacrifices in the past four years without getting scared of arrests and attacks and assured them that he will always stand by the cadre as a member of their family and saluted you all for firmly standing by the party despite illegal attacks on all of you all these years. "I will take the responsibility to support you in future and assure you all from this platform that I will stand by you all," Mr Chandrababu told cadre.

Talking on the elections, the TDP chief said that the party is ready to face the elections matter when they are held. Saying that the wealth should be distributed to the poor. Naidu said that his goal is to make the poor rich unlike YS Jagan who only wants himself to be the rich in the state.

During inaugural speech at Mahanadu on Saturday morning, Chandrababu described the coming elections as Kurukshetra war and said that it is the responsibility of TDP to bring down present Kaurava Rajyam, to make Andhra Pradesh Number One in the country after coming to power.

Chandrababu Naidu said the State caught in debt trap of Rs 10 lakh cr for the past four years, despite of presence of richest CM Jagan. Chandrababu Naidu said while the assets of all Chief Ministers in the country stands at Rs 508 cr, the property of Jaganmohan Reddy alone stands at Rs 510 cr. He said that the time has come to dethrone the government.







