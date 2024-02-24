TDP-Janasena Alliance Unveils First List of Candidates for Assembly Elections

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, political stalwarts Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have jointly released the first list of candidates for the TDP-Janasena alliance. The alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party, unveiled candidates for 118 assembly seats in the initial phase of their electoral campaign.

The TDP, a prominent player in the alliance, announced candidates for 94 seats, while the Jana Sena Party revealed its candidates for 24 seats as part of the strategic electoral lineup. Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Jana Sena, emphasized the alliance's collective resolve to challenge and overturn the governance of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which they attributed to a period of perceived turmoil and destruction in the state.

Acknowledging the support and blessings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pawan Kalyan affirmed that both the TDP and Jana Sena have garnered the backing of the BJP as they gear up for the electoral battle.

Final list to be announced in next one week said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Possibility of gazette notification is likely to be announced by March 2. Before that TDP Jana Sena BJP seats will also be finalised.















