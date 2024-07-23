TDP, JSP intensify efforts to dominate municipal corporation

Tirupati: The political landscape in Tirupati Municipal Corporation is undergoing a significant transformation. Once a stronghold of YSRCP, recent developments indicate a shift in power dynamics following 2024 general elections. In the local body elections held three years ago, YSRCP secured an overwhelming majority, winning 48 out of 50 divisions, with TDP claiming just one seat. Dr R Sirisha was elected as Mayor, with Bhumana Abhinay and Mudra Narayana as Deputy Mayors.

However, the scenario has changed dramatically after the recent general election results. A senior YSRCP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "The recent election results have caused a ripple effect within our party. We're witnessing a concerning trend of defections".

Prior to 2024 elections, five YSRCP corporators switched allegiances - two joining TDP and three moving to Jana Sena. The election results have further accelerated this trend. "We're in talks with several YSRCP corporators. Many are disillusioned with their party's recent decisions and are looking for alternatives”, a TDP insider revealed.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, along with several YSRCP corporators, is reportedly considering joining the NDA alliance. A source close to the developments said, "There's a lot of confusion among the corporators. They're weighing their options between Jana Sena and TDP". In this backdrop, some corporators held a secret meeting at a hotel in the city on Sunday to chalk out their strategies. They were of the view that jumping from YSRCP proves to be inevitable given the current political climate but the decision may not be so easy.

Both TDP and Jana Sena are actively working to gain control over Tirupati Corporation. Tirupati MLA and Jana Sena leader Arani Srinivasulu has been reportedly making efforts to pull out as many corporators as possible from YSRCP. Similarly, former MLA and TDP leader M Sugunamma was engaged in her efforts to increase TDP strength in the Corporation where they have their presence already.

It is said that to move a no-confidence motion, four-year tenure has to be completed for which there are about six months more. In the meantime, all eyes are on Mayor Sirisha, who has yet to make a decision about her political future. If she comes out of YSRCP and joins NDA, the transition will become smooth. Otherwise, NDA has to wait for another six months to move the no-confidence motion. The coming weeks are likely to see more developments that could reshape the political landscape of Tirupati Corporation.