TDP keeps up campaign momentum in Anantapur

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: TDP in the undivided district is in an upbeat mood and the confidence level among party workers is very high with the multi-pronged strategy of the top brass of the party involving the family members of the Nara clan with Nandamuri touch.

The spirits of the average party worker and leaders are high with the recent high profile visits of N Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari and Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the actor son of the legendary N T Rama Rao.

The charismatic leaders had unleashed a no-holds-barred campaign exposing what they called as 'betrayal of the state' by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The focus of their campaign was except for a handful of promises, many pledges remained unredeemed on the development front. Jagan’s political vindictiveness towards opposition leaders has remained the only 'Jagan mark' on the political landscape, they say.

Leader after leader with their electrifying speeches left deep impressions on the party machinery and the electorate that the one chance given to YSRCP was at the cost of the state development. The state, they said, has paid a high price.

The district was flooded with electrifying campaigns in the name of 'Nijam Gelavali' by Nara Bhuvaneswari aimed at consoling the families of the deceased in connection with the deaths of party sympathisers who died out of shock after the arrest and jailing of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Her visit added a personal touch and developed a bond between the party workers and her. Her visit to several families and handing over of a compensation cheque of Rs 3 lakh in several constituencies in the district is leaving a lasting effect on the people.

Farmers and irrigation projects are highly relevant in Rayalaseema and particularly in the district which has a history of drought for past 100 years. Anything done on the irrigation front makes a lasting impact. The non-performance on this front is glaring and the TDP campaigners took full advantage of the ruling dispensation's omissions in this regard.

Chandrababu Naidu's recent Uravakonda and Penukonda shows brought the party’s campaign to a high pitch and are the talk of the district.

The continuous bombardment of the district with high profile campaigns is aimed at neutralising the twin Siddham shows in Uravakonda and Raptadu.

Unlike YSRCP, TDP has crowd pulling leaders including N Balakrishna, Lokesh and of course Pawan Kalyan. The ruling party has only Jagan Mohan Reddy as star campaigner.

The earlier 'Yuva Galam' campaign of Lokesh and his ongoing 'Sankharavam' campaign added new enthusiasm to party workers. Lokesh is connecting well with party workers promising them a reward for their hard work for the next 40 days, which is being received well by party workers and women workers.

His meetings at Hindupur, Madakasira and Penukonda are able to keep up the momentum created by Naidu's high profile campaigns.

While 'Siddam Shows' are highlighting only the welfare outreach of the ruling dispensation, the campaigns of TDP are exposing 'no development' under the YSRCP rule. It remains to be seen what will take precedence over what development or welfare.