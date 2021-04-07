TDP Kommareddy Pattabhi calls YS Vijayamma 'a modern Gandhari'

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother YS Vijayamma to explain why they had withdrawn the plea filed in the High Court for ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. Pattabhialleged that there were many doubts and suspicions in the way Jagan played a dubious role in changing the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) for over three times. There were also many unanswered questions on how the accused persons and witnesses were either getting killed or committing suicides.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP leader asked whether Vijayamma had any knowledge of how Abhishek Mohanty, the head of the second SIT, was sent on long leave a few days after the suicide of main accused K Srinivas Reddy under suspicious circumstances. Is it because, SIT head was asked to stay away from the investigation since he was too close to crack the murder case of Vivekananda? Vijayammma was turning blind to all such complicated issues and merely acting like a 'Neti Gandhari' (modern day Gandhari) who would not bother how much her son's misdeeds would destroy others. Vijayamma should explain to the people why the Jagan's blue media was not giving any support to Sunitha.

It was a fact that the Sakshi newspaper and television network has not cover a single bit of Sunitha Reddy's sensational press conference held in Delhi.

Pattabhi objected to Vijayamma's reference to the Kodi Kathi case in her latest open letter. She should have cross checked the facts and take note of how her son ran away to Hyderabad without allowing a fair investigation into the incident that took place at the Vizag airport. Moreover, Jagan got dubious treatment from Dr Siva Reddy and Dr Chandrasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad. Both of them were now given the topmost chairman posts in the AP Medical Council and the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation.