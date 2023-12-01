TDP leader complains to CEO against bogus voters

Tirupati: TDP Chittoor Parliament constituency in-charge and party candidate for Chandragiri Assembly constituency Pulivarthy Nani met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena in Amaravati to complain about bogus voters in Chandragiri Assembly constituency voters list.

Accompanied by party senior leaders including K Atchannaidu, he submitted a complaint to the CEO at his office in Amaravathi on Thursday.

Alleging large scale irregularities in the voter list of Chandragiri constituency, the TDP leader, in his representation sought an enquiry into the irregularities in the inclusion of new voters and alsodeletion of voters from list. He alleged that bowing to the pressures from the ruling party leaders, the officials, more so booth-level officers (BLOs) failed to check enrollment of bogus voters and also removal of ineligible voters from the list.

Suspecting foul play in the State-wide special summary revision (SSR) which is going on, Nani alleged that at the behest of ruling party leaders, the poll officials indulged in irregularities in approving the applications including Form 6 (inclusion of new voters), Form 7 (deletion of ineligible voters) and in Form 8 (for shifting of residence or for any correction in the entries in the voters list), which resulted in large number of bogus or ineligible voter list of Chandragiri constituency. He stressed on a thorough enquiry on the applications received and approved during the SSR. In a release here on Thursday, Nani said the CEO gave a patient hearing on the complaint and assured to look into the complaint. The CEO also said to take stern action on anyone found involved in the enrollment of bogus voters and removal of eligible voters based on false claims.