TDP leaders arrested for protesting at Home Minister's residence

Guntur: TDP leaders protested Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita's house in Guntur city on Monday to mount pressure on the government not to shift state capital from Amaravati.

Former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, TDP Guntur city president Degala Prabhakar, TDP leaders Nazeer, Golla Prabhakar, sat before Sucharita's residence and raised slogans against the shifting of the state capital. They also raised slogans against the YSRCP government. The police arrested them and shifted to Nallapadu Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police placed TDP Guntur president GV Anjaneyalu house arrest to check untoward incidents. The police had already issued a notice under Section 149 of the IPC to the latter and arrested at his house in Guntur city this morning.