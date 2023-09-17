TDP leaders break coconuts at temples for Naidu’s release

Kurnool/Nandyal: To appease the gods and goddess for early release of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from Rajahmundry central prison, the TD leaders broke 101 coconuts at temples in Mahanandi and Yemmiganur on Saturday. The party leaders following the instructions of former Yemmiganur MLA BV Jayanageshwara Reddy have offered 101 broken coconuts to Neelakanteswara Swamy. Prior to breaking the coconuts, they offered special prayers to Lord Neelakanteswara Swamy.

Jayanageshwara Reddy said that they will continue the relay hunger strike across the constituency till Naidu is released from the prison.

He said the arrest and detention of Naidu was illegal and unethical. The YSRCP, unable to digest the growing popularity of Naidu, arrested Naidu by illegal means. Expressing confidence that Naidu will come out spotless, he said the party cadres will standby Naidu till he is released from the jail.

In a similar manner, the party leaders in Mahanandi have also offered 101 broken coconuts to Sri Kameswari Sametha Mahanandeeswara Swamy. The mandal coordinator Bannur Ramalingareddy said that they are with Babu, “Babu tho Nenu” (I am with Babu). He said people of state are aware of levelling of false cases and illegal arrest of Naidu and added that Naidu will come out of jail like a pearl. “Naidu is a spotless leader and extended flawless governance to the people of state. Jagan will learn a befitting lesson to what he is doing now,” he said.

In a similar manner, Mantralayam programme in-charge Gowru Venkata Reddy said the TDP will come to power in 2024 general elections. He said almost all Telugu speaking people across the globe are expressing solidarity with Naidu.

On the other hand, Srisailam ex-MLA Budda Rajesekhar Reddy said that after bifurcation of Telugu state, the newly formed Andhra Pradesh state was in huge revenue deficit. Despite the revenue deficit, Naidu has developed the state on all-fronts. With a novel aim to impart quality training to unemployed youth, he has introduced the skill development programme.

He said over 1,400 students, who took part in training in the skill development programme, are now in great positions and the bill was also passed in the Assembly. He stated no corruption took place in the programme and they will continue the relay hunger strikes.