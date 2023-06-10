Live
TDP leaders meet Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in Nellore, speculations rife on party switching
Anam Ramnarayana Reddy reached Nellore after meeting Chandrababu in Hyderabad where the district TDP leaders met him in Nellore.
A day after former minister and meeting with Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Babu in Hyderabad on Friday night, which has become a hot topic in political circles, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy reached Nellore where the district TDP leaders met him in Nellore.
The breakfast meeting arranged at his house was attended by senior TDP leaders of the district and others. After breakfast, all the leaders will go to the district party office with Anam. It seems that Anam will meet his followers in Venkatagiri, Nellore and Atmakuru constituencies tomorrow and take a decision on duty course of action.
On the 12th Nara Lokesh Yuvagalam Padayatra will enter the Nellore district. In the meantime, it seems that there is a possibility of getting clarity on Anam Ramnarayana Reddy joining in TDP.
It is reported that both of them mainly discussed the political situation in Nellore district. It is known that Anam was suspended from YSRCP on the charge of cross-voting in the recent MLC elections.