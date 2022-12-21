TDP leaders meet governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, complains over Macherla attacks

TDP leaders met the state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday and complained to the Governor about the Macherla incident. They handed over the evidences related to the attacks and showed the weapons. The TDP group complained to the Governor that cases were filed against the victimized TDP leaders.



Later, the TDP leaders told the media that no matter how many times they complained to the governor about law and order, the governor has not responded. Nakka Anand Babu said that they briefed the governor about the issues and handed over the details.

Varla Ramaiah said that the Governor was surprised to see the photo of Challa Mohan holding a knife and alleged that the intelligence chief was expecting something and was running a drama behind the scenes. Kollu Ravindra alleged that there was a murder attempt on Brahma Reddy with the help of the police. He expressed anger that Jagan Reddy has opened the door to the politics of murder in the state.