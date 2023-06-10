Live
TDP leaders stopped from going to Polavaram at Kovvurupadu
A group of Telugu Desam Party leaders while on their way to Polavaram was via Gopalapuram from Eluru were stopped by police at Kovvurupadu.
A group of Telugu Desam Party leaders while on their way to Polavaram was via Gopalapuram from Eluru were stopped by police at Kovvurupadu. Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Ganni Veeranjaneyu, Badeti Radhakrishna and party leaders were detained by the police.
It seems that former minister Devineni left Polavaram bypassing the police. This led to an argument between the TDP leaders and the police, resulting in a tense situation.
On the other hand, the police are deployed in heavy number at Polavaram to stop the TDP leaders coming to Polavaram.
