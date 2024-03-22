TDP likely to release thirds list of MLA and MP candidates today

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to release its third list of candidates on Friday, which will include names for both MP and MLA seats. Among the candidates expected to be announced are Putta Mahesh Yadav for the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency, Partha Sarathi for Hindupuram, and Nagaraju for Kurnool. The TDP plans to contest in a total of 144 assembly seats and 17 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.

The first phase list of candidates included 94 names, while the second phase will see candidates announced for 34 assembly seats. Notably, former IPS officer Krishna Prasad likely to be contesting in the Bapatla constituency.

Earlier, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan recently held talks in Hyderabad regarding seat allocations. Chandrababu is scheduled to conduct a workshop with TDP MLA and MP candidates in Vijayawada on Saturday. The party aims to finalize as many candidate names as possible before the workshop.