  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu graces the event, Varla Ramaiah addresses gathering

TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu graces the event, Varla Ramaiah addresses gathering
x

TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu graces the event, Varla Ramaiah addresses gathering

Highlights

TDP Mahanadu has started and the Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has graced the event.

TDP Mahanadu has started and the Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has graced the event. The meeting was started with the song Telugu Thalliki Malle poola Danda.

Earlier, Nara Chandrababu Naidu has hosted the TDP flag at the venue while the MLA Payyavula Kesav is hosting the event. The many leaders on the stage are on the Euphoria standing beside Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, the TDP leader Varla Ramaiay addressing the gathering and pointing out the failures of the government.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X