TDP Membership Registration Awareness Program Held in Kadiri

Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad highlighted the importance of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) membership registration during an awareness program at PVR function hall on Kadiri Madanapally Road. The event saw participation from ward councillors, ward in-charges, mandal conveners, cluster in-charges, and senior party leaders, all focused on understanding the benefits and significance of joining the party.

MLA Venkataprasad emphasized that TDP membership is more than just an identity; it offers valuable benefits for families. For a registration fee of Rs. 100, members are entitled to an accident insurance policy that covers up to Rs. 2 lakhs for two years. Furthermore, he mentioned that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to announce an increase in this coverage to Rs. 5 lakhs at an upcoming event on the 18th of this month.

In cases of accidents involving the head of the family, the TDP has committed to providing support for children’s education and job placement through the NTR Trust. A permanent membership option is available for Rs. 1 lakh. MLA Venkataprasad also praised TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Babu for his initiatives aimed at supporting party workers.

The MLA stressed that membership registration is essential for those seeking positions within the party or who wish to gain priority in various aspects. To facilitate the process, cluster in-charges, unit in-charges, and polling booth in-charges will soon be able to register new TDP members using a Telegram bot.

In conclusion, MLA Venkataprasad urged all party ranks to actively promote membership registration and create widespread awareness among the community.