TDP MLA alleges MP Sivanath sought Rs 5 cr for ticket

Vijayawada: A political storm erupted in NTR district TDP as party Tiruvuru MLA Kolikipodi Srinivasa Rao publicly accused Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) of demanding Rs 5 crore in exchange for a TDP ticket for the 2024 elections from Tiruvuru Assembly constituency. The allegations, posted on social media, have attracted widespread attention.

MLA Srinivasa Rao, who has been at the centre of many controversies, claimed that Rs 60 lakh was transferred from his account in three instalments in February 2024. He further alleged that MP Chinni’s personal assistant Mohan collected Rs 50 lakh from another individual, and an additional Rs 3.5 crore was contributed by his friends in Gollapudi. In his posts, the MLA said, “The truth must win,” signalling a direct confrontation with the MP.

Tensions between the two party leaders have reportedly escalated over the past months. Srinivasa Rao’s supporters allege that MP Chinni has been organising programmes in the Tiruvuru constituency without including the local MLA. The MP recently conducted a review of development works and inaugurated party initiatives in the constituency without consulting Srinivasa Rao.

A video that surfaced on social media four days ago shows the MLA alleging that party positions are being sold from MP Chinni’s office, and that local ration and sand mafias are operating from there. The video has since gone viral.

MP Chinni responded to the allegations, stating, “I have spent crores of rupees on party work. If this were for just Rs 5–10 lakh, no one would believe it. The party high command will handle these claims.”

He also accused the MLA of turning against him after praising him as a “god” for 12 months. The MP maintained that party posts were allotted to those who have actively worked for the party over the past three to four months.

The ongoing dispute has left observers watching closely how the TDP high command and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will tackle the internal rift.