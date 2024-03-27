  • Menu
TDP nominee promises irrigation facilities

TDP nominee promises irrigation facilities
  • Kalyanadurgam candidate Surendra Babu conducts a road show
  • Says farmers in the region can cultivate crops with international demand if provided with water facility

Kalyanadurgam: TDP candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu promised to complete canals and bring water to agriculture fields in the constituency within two-and-a-half years of TDP government coming to power. He conducted a road show as part of his election campaign on Tuesday at Aidhukallu village.

He said farmers in the region can cultivate crop having demand internationally if they are provided with irrigation. He pointed out that the area has an abundance of youth population and said necessary steps will be taken to ensure employment to them.

Surendra Babu has also promised water to Erappa Kunta through a pipeline, construction of necessary CC roads in the village and implementation of insurance for sheep and cattle, among others. Surendra Babu’s son Yashwant appealed to the youth to vote for the TDP, emphasising that the state’s future lies in the hands of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

