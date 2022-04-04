TDP objects to govt affidavit on Amaravati works

Mangalagiri: TDP MLC BT Naidu strongly objected to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government filing its affidavit in High Court seeking 60 months' time for the construction of Amaravati capital city. He said the latest affidavit once again exposed the YSRCP regime's ulterior plans to sabotage Amaravati and cause suffering to thousands of farmers, who gave up their ancestral lands.

In a statement released from the party headquarters here on Sunday, the MLC pointed out that 90 per cent works were completed on some parts of the Amaravati plan. How could the government seek 60 months' time to complete the remaining 10 per cent works", he wondered.

He said that over 70 per cent works were completed on Polavaram lifeline irrigation project during the TDP regime itself. 'However, CM Jagan had totally undermined both Polavaram and Amaravati projects though they were like two eyes for the State.' BT Naidu termed it as unpardonable that the ruling YSRCP is continuing to throw mud on the Capital project regardless of the court judgments. With 29,000 acres given by the farmers, a wealth of over Rs 2 lakh crore was created for Amaravati. With this massive property, a glorious and landmark capital city could be constructed for the 5-crore people of the State, he added.

The TDP MLC said for the past three years, the YSRCP Ministers have been carrying misinformation propaganda against Amaravati. "Why didn't the government provide details of its anti-Amaravati campaigns in its court affidavit?" The YSRCP regime admitted in the court that its campaigns in the past three years were false and politically motivated.

He recalled how the YSRCP MLAs criticised Chandrababu Naidu that he could not complete capital construction in his five-year term. 'CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during elections said that he would complete capital city within six months. It is shameless that having wasted three years of precious time, the Jagan regime is now seeking more time to complete the Capital works,' he criticised.

The TDP MLC asserted that the court had a constitutional duty and right to declare decisions of the government as 'invalid' if they were in violation of the constitutional provisions. 'If the legislature passed a bill cancelling all the cases of Jagan Mohan Reddy, it would not stand in the courts of law. The government's vindictive attitude had already caused huge loss to the people due to lack of a full-fledged Capital and absence of investments, TDP MLC BT Naidu stated.