TDP opposes transfer of Parameswar Reddy as Prakasam SP

Mangalagiri: TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in a letter to the Election Commission of India took exception and serious concern over the transfer of IPS officer Parameswar Reddy as the SP of Prakasam district. The senior TDP leader recalled that Parameswar Reddy worked earlier as the personal security officer of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and was posted as SP of Tirupati in 2022.

As an SP, he has been found to be openly supporting the illegal activities of the MLAs belonging to YSRCP in Tirupati district and implicating the leaders of opposition parties in false cases.

The IPS officer has not taken any steps to prevent electoral frauds in Tirupati. There were umpteen numbers of complaints about the electoral malpractices during the elections to the East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC. FIRs were filed against some of the ineligible persons who claimed votes as graduates when they were caught red-handed by electronic media. But nothing has happened beyond that. Now the close confidant of the Chief Minister, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, is likely to contest from Ongole Parliament constituency and the transfer of Parameswar Reddy to Prakasam district is a clear case of evil design of YSRCP to position proven loyalists in focal points on the eve of general elections 2024.

Atchannaidu appealed to the Election Commission to transfer Parameswar Reddy and to post an officer of proven professional integrity in Prakasam district for the ensuing elections in order to provide a level playing field for all political parties.