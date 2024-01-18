  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP pays tribute to senior NTR at Pulivendula

TDP pays tribute to senior NTR at Pulivendula
x
Highlights

On the occasion of death anniversary of of late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Pulivendala Town Telugu Desam Party leaders at party office

On the occasion of death anniversary of of late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Pulivendala Town Telugu Desam Party leaders at party office paid tributes to Nandu Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's portrait by placing flowers.

Done constituency MLA candidate Dharmavaram Subbareddy, Pulivendula constituency in-charge BTech Ravi and TDP leaders

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X