TDP politicising every issue, says Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Opposition TDP in the State has been trying to politicise each and every step being taken by the YSRCP government, criticised R and B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and party MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao.

The YSRCP activists took out a huge rally in Srikakulam city on Sunday in support of the government decision on decentralisation of the administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister threw a challenge to the TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to contest against him at Narasannapeta Assembly constituency in coming elections to prove his strength.

The Minister suggested to Naidu not to play cheap tricks by provoking innocent people. He demanded that the TDP should specify its stand on backward areas development.

He questioned why Naidu was so concerned over the development of Amaravati leaving backward districts like Srikakulam and other backward areas in the State.

Naidu was fighting only to protect his personal interests and not for the people, the Minister alleged.

Krishna Das described Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as an inexperienced leader who turned into a "tool" in the hands of the TDP and BJP. He also said Pawan does not maintain a consistent stand on issues.

MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao claimed that people of entire State were supporting the government's decision on decentralisation of administration.

Speaking on the occasion YSRCP MLAs G Kiran, S Appala Raju, DCMS chairman P Sai Raj, party district president K Kruparani and party leaders called the people to revolt against TDP leaders for trying to prevent development of north coastal AP.

The TDP leaders are supporting concentration of development only in Amaravati which is irrational, they lamented.