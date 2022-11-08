TDP protests in Nandigama over attack on Chandrababu's vehicle

TDP leaders protested against the incident of stone pelting on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's vehicle at Nandigama road show. Former MLA Tangirala Sowmya and TDP Leaders participated in the protest. A petition was handed over to the statue of Gandhi at Nandigama Gandhi Centre. Tangirala Sowmya protested Gandhi Centre and raised slogans against the government. The TDP leaders demanded the arrest of those responsible for the attack.



TDP leader Varla Ramaiah has written a letter to AP DGP regarding the incident of stone pelting on Chandrababu at Nandigama road show. He said that the lack of peace and security in the state has been brought to their attention many times, especially the attacks by the ruling party YCP on opposition leaders. The letter stated that no action has been taken so far against the officials responsible for the security lapses and the perpetrators of the attacks.

Varla Ramaiah recalled that in August 2019, drone cameras were flown over Nara Chandrababu's house, which is under Z Plus category security, and stones and sticks were pelted on Amaravati Rajdhani Bus Yatra in November 2019. He also said that in November 2021, they tried to attack the house of ruling party MLA Chandrababu. Recently, Chandrababu, who visited Nandigama in NTR district on November 4, pelted stones on the road show and was criticized for not making adequate security arrangements despite taking permissions in advance for the road show.

He said that instead of registering a case under IPC sections 120B and 332, the police registered a case under 324 of the IPC, raising suspicions. A case of attempt to murder has been registered under IPC 307 for the general attack on the ministers of the ruling party in Visakhapatnam. In the letter, Varla Ramaiah stated that the DSP, CI and SI who were responsible for the security lapses should be suspended and the case should be re-registered under the proper sections and the accused should be punished.