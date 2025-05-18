TDP resorting to revenge politics: YSRCP

Ongole: The Prakasam district YSR Congress Party president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy observed that the arrest the former IAS officer K Dhananjaya Reddy and P Krishnamohan Reddy, who worked as the secretary and OSD respectively to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was the chief minister, by the Special Investigation Team for Liquor Scam Case, as revenge politics by the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

Speaking at a press meet at the YSRCP Prakasam district office in Ongole, Siva Prasad Reddy said that the government arrested Dhananjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy in vengeance for the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation case. He said that the YSRCP government sold the liquor in the shops directly, and there is no chance for a scam. He said that it is the TDP government that encouraged the syndicates in the liquor business, and is encouraging scams to sell the liquor at higher prices than the MRP, and in the belt shops by collecting money illegally. He said that the TDP government is selling the same liquor from the same distilleries from which the YSRCP government purchased and sold to the public, and questioned when the liquor was bettered.

He opined that as the public starts to question the chief minister and the ministers over the Super Six promises, the government is resorting to diversion politics, in the name of scams during YSRCP rule, and targeting the people who worked with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He advised the chief minister to implement the Super Six schemes at least now and stop revenge politics.

ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Jupudi Prabhakar, YSRCP Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, Mannam Sridhar, and others also participated in the press meet.