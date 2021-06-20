TDP state secretary Gouthu Sirisha decries destruction of Vizag in the name of capital

Gouthu Sirisha: TDP state secretary Gouthu Sirisha on Saturday accused the YSRCP government of adopting a negligent policy leading to a massive rise in the coronavirus cases in the three districts of north Andhra.

Sirisha deplored that two of the three North Andhra districts found a place in the worst-hit seven districts in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling party leaders' indifference and super spreader events were responsible for the high incidence in the Vizag and Srikakulam districts.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader slammed the YSRCP leaders for 'black marketing' the corona medicines and injections at a time when the common public were suffering and dying because of the pandemic.

Sirisha said that all the ration card holders and poor families should be given an immediate special financial assistance of Rs 10,000. The TDP leader deplored that a lot of destruction was going on in the name of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam.

The anti-development policies of Jagan Reddy were driving away all investments and industries from the commercial capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister should explain to the public why not a single international flight was landing in the port city these days, she said.

During the TDP rule, many foreign flights ran services to Vizag and it was bustling with industrial and business activity at that time.

Sirisha said that of the total 18 lakh corona cases in the state, nearly 3.40 lakh were reported only in the North Andhra districts. The records were showing that over 70 per cent of the rural people in the Vizianagaram district got affected. All those deaths occurred due to lack of oxygen supply should be treated as Government murders, she said.