Live
- Kesineni Nani performs Yagam at Rishikesh seeking relief for Naidu from cases
- Press Enclave Marg In Delhi To Undergo Redesign As The First Project Following G20 Summit
- 685 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2023
- Warangal: SRU conducts workshop on IoT
- Employees complain over pressure from officials
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th September 2023
- A massive movement in the name of "Babutho Nenu" in Godavari districts
- 4 SCR employees receive Man of Month awards
- Gangula distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries
- HC takes up hearing on Chandrababu petition challenging ACB court order
Just In
TDP to hold relay fast from today
Condemning the arrest of party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Nellore parliament president Abdul Azeez held a district-level meeting here on Tuesday.
Nellore: Condemning the arrest of party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Nellore parliament president Abdul Azeez held a district-level meeting here on Tuesday.
Former Minister Ponguru Narayana, party national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra, in-charges of constituencies in Nellore district, former legislators, cluster and unit in-charges, national, State and district party working groups, mandal party presidents and general secretaries participated in the meeting, held at party district office.
The party ranks discussed future activities, campaign programmes, collecting leaders’ opinions, their resolutions and agenda to be undertaken by party ranks until the president returns to the public sphere. It was decided to hold relay fasts from Wednesday in all constituencies, mandals and communities. Later, the leaders released brochures ‘Babu and I’.