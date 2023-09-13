TDP to hold relay fast from today

Nellore: Condemning the arrest of party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Nellore parliament president Abdul Azeez held a district-level meeting here on Tuesday.

Former Minister Ponguru Narayana, party national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra, in-charges of constituencies in Nellore district, former legislators, cluster and unit in-charges, national, State and district party working groups, mandal party presidents and general secretaries participated in the meeting, held at party district office.

The party ranks discussed future activities, campaign programmes, collecting leaders’ opinions, their resolutions and agenda to be undertaken by party ranks until the president returns to the public sphere. It was decided to hold relay fasts from Wednesday in all constituencies, mandals and communities. Later, the leaders released brochures ‘Babu and I’.