TDP using police to harass YSRCP workers: Karumuri

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party Prakasam district coordinator Karumuri Nageswara Rao alleged that the Telugu Desam Party leaders are using the police department to harass and threaten the YSRCP workers at the ground level.

He advised the police personnel to maintain law and order without any prejudice or partiality.

The YSRCP coordinator Nageswara Rao, Ongole parliamentary constituency in-charge Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, observer Battula Brahmananda Reddy, and other leaders met at their district office in Ongole on Monday.

They discussed the formation of the party committees up to the village and booth level, and strengthening them.

Speaking at the press meet later, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that the YSRCP leaders in the district are passionately working and conducting the party programmes well. He said that they discussed strengthening the party and doing justice to the party cadre. Siva Prasad Reddy said that the CIs and SIs are harassing the YSRCP workers by registering false cases and manhandling them. He alleged that the police, who should maintain law and order impartially, are working under the direction of the TDP MLAs.

He warned that if the situation continues, the YSRCP leaders would plan a massive protest soon.

Nageswara Rao alleged that the police are following the Red Book rule in the state, and making reasonless arrests and torturing the YSRCP cadre.

He announced that the YSRCP leaders would start an agitation soon, and warned the police to mend their ways as the TDP government is not permanent.

He observed that about 70 per cent of the TDP cadre have lost confidence in their leadership now, as they are suffering at the ground level.

He demanded the Chief Minister Chanadrababu Naidu to implement all Super Six promises immediately and provide the Minimum Support Price for the crops. He said that the people are observing everything, including how the TDP leadership is generating income for its leaders by using Amaravati to receive kickbacks.

Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Yerragondapalem MLA Tatiparti Chandrasekhar, former MLA Anna Rambabu, and others also participated in the meeting.