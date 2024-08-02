TDP wins Srisailam thanks to Rajasekhar’s hard work

Srisailam (Nandyal district) After 20 years, the TDP has reclaimed its position in the Srisailam constituency, largely due to the unwavering dedication of Budda Rajasekhar Reddy. His tireless work and selfless service to the people have brought TDP back to prominence.

Budda Rajasekhar Reddy comes from a political lineage. His father, Budda Vengala Reddy, initially joined TDP in 1983 before switching to the Congress Party in 1989. After Vengala Reddy’s passing in 1999, Budda Seetharami Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy’s brother, joined TDP but later stepped away from politics. In 2004, Rajasekhar Reddy’s wife Budda Sailaja contested from TDP but lost.

Rajasekhar Reddy joined YSRCP in 2011 and won the 2014 election. However, he rejoined TDP in 2019 and faced defeat against Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy of the YSRCP. Despite this setback, he remained loyal to TDP and worked tirelessly within the constituency.

The Srisailam constituency, with its significant tribal population, saw him addressing their needs and assuring them of their rights under a TDP government. He visited every tribal habitat and mingled with the people there. His efforts paid off in the 2024 general election, where he defeated his rival, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy.

Rajasekhar Reddy’s relentless commitment to the people and the constituency has borne fruit, marking TDP’s return to Srisailam after two decades.